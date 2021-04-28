Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.96 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,515 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.