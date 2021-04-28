Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.35 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Athene by 54.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Athene in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Athene by 51.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

NYSE:ATH opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

