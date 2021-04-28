Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,553 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,698.43 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

