Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,949 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $149,861.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,519,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.07.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $153.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.80. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

