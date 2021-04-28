Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 502,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 313,733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.