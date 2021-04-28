OrganiGram Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperformer” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Shares of OGI opened at $2.62 on Monday. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $781.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.