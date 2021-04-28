Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5704 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

