Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.19 million.

OCDX stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCDX shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

