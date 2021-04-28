OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,233,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

