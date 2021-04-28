Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $14,285,154.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $259,779.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oscar Health stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

OSCR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,267. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.37.

Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

