Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.32 million-$51.32 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,802. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

