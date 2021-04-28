Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Stock Price Up 29.2%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) rose 29.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.39. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

About Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF)

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

