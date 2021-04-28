Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.84

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 11117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

