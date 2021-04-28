Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the March 31st total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total value of $28,699,101,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

