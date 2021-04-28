PAC Protocol (PAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $152.43 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $152.43 million and approximately $181,949.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003845 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.00621958 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013378 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,420,531,683 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

