Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

PPBI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.