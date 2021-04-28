Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of PPBI opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

