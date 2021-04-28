Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. 140,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,442. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

