Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

NYSE V traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, hitting $233.83. 152,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average of $209.69. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.38 and a twelve month high of $232.95. The company has a market capitalization of $456.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.