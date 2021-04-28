Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $217.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

