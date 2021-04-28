Parallel Advisors LLC Has $24.17 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,169,000 after buying an additional 586,641 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,735,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,743,000 after buying an additional 199,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709,631. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52.

