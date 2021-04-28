Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $475,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.25. 133,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,761. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $98.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.