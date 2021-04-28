Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Inari Medical worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,957,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $565,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696,206 shares of company stock worth $189,629,170 over the last 90 days.

NARI traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $112.53. 6,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,035. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.