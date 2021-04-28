Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Position Lifted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

