Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 5.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.81% of Parker-Hannifin worth $329,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

PH stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.10. 5,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $323.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.