Parker-Hannifin (PH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $319.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $323.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

