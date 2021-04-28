Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 10,504 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

