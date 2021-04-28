Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,732 shares of company stock worth $917,040. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

