Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 56,136 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $194,000.

IVW opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

