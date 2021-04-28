Pason Systems (PSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$32.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.35 million.

TSE PSI opened at C$9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$774.39 million and a PE ratio of 119.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.04. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

