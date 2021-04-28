Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

