Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $255.13 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

