Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $67,269,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 222.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

