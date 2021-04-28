Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $417,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 309.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,691,000 after acquiring an additional 81,821 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

