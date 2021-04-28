Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $340.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $211.12 and a 12-month high of $342.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

