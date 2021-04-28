Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 148 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $118.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

