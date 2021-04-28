Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 787 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $79.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

