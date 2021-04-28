Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes $770,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $39.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

