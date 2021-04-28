Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $15.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYA. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 1,651,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64. Paya has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.02 and a beta of 0.05.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

