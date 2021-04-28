Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $400.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 141.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.82 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.