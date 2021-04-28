PegNet Hits Market Cap of $725,287.19 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. PegNet has a total market cap of $725,287.19 and $2,900.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.07 or 0.00275338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.31 or 0.01032134 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00712388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,717.35 or 0.99726350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.