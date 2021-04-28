Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $200.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the third quarter worth $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

