Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Cameron Kephart Acquires 800 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Cameron Kephart acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,208.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PWOD opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

