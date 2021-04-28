Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $806.03 million-$827.43 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.05 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.950 EPS.

Pentair stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. Pentair has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

