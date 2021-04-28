PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00.

PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.40. The company has a market capitalization of $197.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 126,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 511,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

