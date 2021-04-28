Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $843.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,904,000 after purchasing an additional 423,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,536,000 after purchasing an additional 95,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

