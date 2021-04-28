Permission Coin Market Cap Reaches $20.44 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $20.44 million and $937,097.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00061484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00273921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.27 or 0.01043391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.69 or 0.00711842 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.71 or 1.01008321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

