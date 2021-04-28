Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $42.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.53.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

