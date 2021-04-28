Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Short Interest Up 557.1% in April

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 66,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $42.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

