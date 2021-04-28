Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 851.6% in April

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 851.6% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,038. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

